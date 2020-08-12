Notorious criminal Sheikh Akhtar arrested

Kolkata: A notorious criminal identified as Sheikh Akhtar alias sheikh Binod has been arrested for allegedly cheating a person by promising him to sell a car.



According to police, on Friday the manager of a nationalized bank's Purba Putiyari branch handed over a person identified as Chaman Singh and lodged a complaint against him and Binod for allegedly cheating people.

Sources informed that since the past few months, and on several occasions huge amount of money was credited. The money was withdrawn within a short period of time after it got credited.

Meanwhile, a person identified as Kumar Anand of Patna in Bihar sent an e-mail to the bank requesting to stop payment of around Rs 10 thousand which he had paid online to buy a car. After getting the request, the bank authority had taken a note of the e-mail and took necessary steps to stop payment from the said account.

On Friday Singh went to the bank to withdraw some money when he was detained by the bank authority. Singh on questioning told the police that he works for Binod as driver.