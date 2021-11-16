Notorious criminal of Haridevpur arrested

Kolkata: The police have arrested dreaded criminal of Haridevpur and its adjacent areas, Bablu Ghosh alias Nanti, along with his associate from Bagnan in Howrah late on Sunday night.



Nanti was arrested for his involvement in an illegal arms dealing case which was registered at the North Port police station on October 22.

According to sources, Nanti, a notorious criminal of Haridevpur area and his associates were accused of shooting in Bansdroni area around two months ago.

They had targeted a man identified as Pradip Debnath who is involved in promoting business. But, the bullet fired by Nanti's men missed Debnath and hit a youth identified as Avishek Mukherjee.

A few days later, Nanti's son Subha Ghosh and another accused person were nabbed. Meanwhile, during October, Nanti's connection with an arms dealer came to light.

A case was registered at the North Port police station regarding the arms dealing.

On Sunday night, Nanti and his associate Sheikh Abul Hossain alias Bilal of Bainan in Bagnan were picked up by the cops after being tipped off about their whereabouts.