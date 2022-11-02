'Notify nod for operation of homestays in tea gardens in GTA area'

DARJEELING: Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Sabhasad and Hamro Party president Ajoy Edwards has made an appeal to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the issuance of a notification allowing operation of homestays in tea gardens in the GTA area by garden workers.



The letter stated that the Chief Minister's announcement regarding this had invoked both happiness and hope, instilling faith in the "Ma, Mati Manush" government.

"Madam, considering the above facts, issuance of the Memorandum or

Notification with modifications within the present Section/ Sub-section for allowing for operation of homestay by tea garden workers at the tea garden areas within the GTA region, are highly appreciated from the concerned department please," stated the letter.

Copies of the letter have been marked to the Minister in-charge of Land and Land Reforms, Government of West Bengal; Chief Executive, GTA; Chairman, GTA and Principal Secretary, GTA.

"Tea, tourism and tourism are the main source of revenue in the Hills. The Chief Minister's announcement has raised a lot of hope and happiness especially among the unemployed youth of the Hills residing in the tea gardens. They now see a ray of hope," added Edwards.

During her visit to Darjeeling for the swearing in of newly elected Sabhasads to the GTA on July 12, 2022, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a public address had proposed that the workers be allowed to operate homestays in the tea garden areas as means of alternate employment generation.

"I request the Chief Secretary to make necessary amendments to existing laws whereby families of tea garden workers can be allowed to run homestays in the tea gardens. The modalities for this have to be worked out," Mamata Banerjee had stated.This is being seen as a major step towards empowerment of the grassroot as till now only owners of tea gardens were allowed to run resorts in the leased lands of the tea gardens. "We can ask star hotels to impart training to such workers...," she had stated.