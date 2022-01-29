'Notify if any construction is being done at canals'

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim urged the citizens of the city to be vigilant in thwarting any attempt of encroachment in the canals of the city and protest against any construction on such canals.

"Neither KMC nor the police nor the Irrigation department has so much manpower to keep an eye on whether there is any illegal encroachment in the canals. I will urge the citizens that as soon as they come across any such activity, they should inform the local police station or WhatsApp at my number (9830037493) with photographs so that I could forward the same to the Irrigation department for prompt action," the Mayor said. He added that if canals get clogged through such construction then the drainage system in the city will get choked.

A person called up at the Talk to Mayor programme on Saturday from Narkeldanga area and pointed out that some shops have illegally come up and blocked the canal at a number of places stretching along Canal West Road. The Mayor also responded promptly to a call of waterbody getting filled up at Burowaritala Road. He instructed to slap a notice under Fishery Act and take legal action. Hakim may also visit the site in the coming week to take stock.