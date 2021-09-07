Notification of by-elections issued

Kolkata: The notification for the bypoll at Bhowanipore Assembly constituency has been issued on Monday.



Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee is the party's candidate at Bhowanipore and the election is going to be held on September 30.

The Bhowanipore seat had fallen vacant on May 21 with Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay's resignation.

With the announcement of by-election at Bhowanipore and two other assembly constituencies – Samsherganj and Jangipur - in Murshidabad, the state has also been directed to ensure proper law and order situation in these areas and to send daily reports on the same to the El;ection Commission.

At the same time directions have been given for no fresh release of funds under MP-LAD and MLA-LAD funds in these places till completion of the election process.

There shall be, however, no bar to the release of payments for completed works and the projects for which funds are already provided and materials reached the site can be executed.