Notification for GTA polls issued; GJM shoots letter to CM requesting deferment

Darjeeling: The Home and Hill Affairs Department, government of West Bengal on Friday issued a notification declaring that the GTA elections will be held on June 26. Amidst the fast-unto-death launched by Bimal Gurung, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha shot a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting deferment of the GTA elections.



As per the notification, filing nominations commenced on Friday and will continue till June 3. June 4 is the date of scrutiny and the last date for withdrawal is June 6. On June 26, polls will be held from 7 am to 4 pm. The election process will have to be completed before July 7. The date of counting has not been announced yet.

There are 45 constituencies in the GTA with 922 polling stations with 700326 electors, including 344356 males; 355966 females and 4 others. Under the Darjeeling sub-division there are 17 GTA Sabha constituencies with 328 polling stations with 245616 voters. In the Kurseong and Mirik sub-divisions, there are 15 constituencies with 324 polling stations and 246706 electors. In the Kalimpong district, there are 13 constituencies with 270 polling stations with 208004 electors.

GJM president Bimal Gurung's health parameters deteriorated on the third day of the fast-unto-death in demand for the deferment of the GTA election. Amidst this, the GJM shot a letter to the Chief Minister to reconsider the poll date.

"We have appealed to the state government to defer elections and open a dialogue regarding our demands. We are hopeful that the government will reconsider. We have just asked the government to execute the Memorandum of Agreement of 2011 that had paved the way for the formation of the GTA, in letter and spirit. We want the inclusion of 396 Gorkha dominated mouzas of Terai and Dooars in the GTA. The election is not our priority. There is also the 2024 election. However, our main aim is Gorkhaland.

"We have also appealed to Bimal Gurung to withdraw the fast-unto-death as his health is fast deteriorating. We need leaders like him for Gorkhaland. He wants to continue," stated GJM youth leader Priya Vardhan Rai.

Meanwhile, the Citizens' Forum held a meeting with representatives of political parties opposing the GTA elections, including BJP, GNLF, CPRM, AIGL and BGSP.