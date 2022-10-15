Notice sent to Suvendu: Cops seek time, venue info for quizzing him

KOLKATA: A notice was sent to BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday asking him to inform about the convenient time and place, where police could question him in connection with a case registered at the Tamluk police station on July 19 in 2021.



On July 19, 2021—during a deputation programme near the office of Superintendent of Police (SP), Purba Medinipur—Adhikari allegedly delivered threatening speeches against the senior cop (SP) and other police officials.

The BJP leader had reportedly said that he had several call records. The Covid norms were also violated at the political gathering of Adhikari. It had been further alleged that the BJP workers and leaders had obstructed the vehicular movement as well as hampered the movement of daily commuters, including office-goers.

On the same day, a suo motu case was registered against Adhikari and other BJP leaders at the Tamluk police station. During investigation, Adhikari was summoned by the investigating officer of the case for questioning. Adhikari was asked to inform police about a suitable place, date and time for the purpose of questioning as per a Calcutta High Court order of September 6, 2021.

Replying to the letter sent by police, Adhikari's lawyer, Anirban Chakraborty, sent an email to the police mentioning that the date, place and time would be informed by the first week of July, 2022. Police claimed that till Thursday, they had got no response from Adhikari or his lawyer about the matter.

On Thursday, the investigating officer sent a letter to Adhikari asking for information about a suitable place along with date and time for questioning within 48 hours of receiving the notice.

It has also been mentioned in the letter that non-compliance to the notice will attract legal action against Adhikari.