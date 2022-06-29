Notice issued for recruitment of about 165 wardens

KOLKATA: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board issued notification for the recruitment of 165 wardens. Candidates can apply online. Most of these wardens will be posted at the nursing training schools. Applicants will be able to apply by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board. Candidates will have to pass Madhyamik or any equivalent examination. The website is www.wbhrb.in.



Earlier this month, the state Health department issued notification for the recruitment of 1,203 community health officers (CHO). Application process had been initiated from June 16. A community health officer will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,000 and additional Rs 5,000 as stipend. Candidates within the age of 40 can apply for the vacant posts. The state health department has taken up a massive recruitment drive to further boost infrastructure in government-run health establishments. Community health officers will be deployed in various Suswasthya Kendras across the state.

In the wake of COVID-19 situation, the state government has been trying to make adequate arrangements of doctors and health workers to meet the requirements which may arise in any situation.

According to sources, at least 6,000 nursing personnel will be inducted and 75 non-medical superintendents will be recruited soon. Around 160 ward masters, 200 pharmacists, 150 lab technologists will also be inducted into service to give a major impetus in the health infrastructure amidst the pandemic situation.

After Covid broke out, the state government had recruited doctors and health professionals at various stages but the overall recruitment process was hampered for over two years due to the virus.

State government is also in the process of inducting over 11,500 health workers on contractual basis to further boost rural health infrastructure.