Notice about recruitment of primary teachers to be published today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the West Bengal Board of Primary Education will publish notice regarding recruitment of primary teachers on Wednesday. There are vacancies of 16,500 primary teachers.



"The interview will be held from January 10 to 17. The appointment panel will be prepared quickly after going through all the formalities. The third TET(Teacher Eligibility Test) will be held in offline mode on January 31 with 2.5 lakh candidates scheduled to appear for the examination," said Banerjee .

The teacher recruitment process has already gained momentum with West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSC) coming out with a notification for holding selection test for recruitment of assistant teachers in Santhali Medium for upper primary level of schools, classes IX-X and classes XI-XII (except Hillregion).

Applications will be accepted in online mode from December 23 and will continue till January 6, upto 6 pm. Applications can be made through www.wbsschelpdesk.com. For upper primary there will be TET examination of 150 marks, for classes IX and X there will be general paper of 100 marks and for

classes XI and XII, subject based test will be held of 100 marks duration.

Sources in the Commission said that the total vacancies is over 400. "The details regarding vacancies will be notified soon in our website," said a senior official of WBCSC.