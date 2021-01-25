Noted Tollywood actor, director join Trinamool

Kolkata: Two well-known faces from Tollywood, Piya Sengupta and Kaushani Mukherjee, joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday.



Handing over the party flags, Bratya Basu and Kunal Ghosh welcomed them to the party at a function in Trinamool Bhavan. Sengupta, who is the daughter of actor-director Sukhen Das, is a producer, director and writer.

Sengupta said her father was an admirer of Mamata Banerjee. "I have joined Trinamool as I want to get myself involved with the all-round development carried out by Mamata Banerjee," she said.

Mukherjee, who is a popular Bengali actor, said: "Mamata Banerjee has always worked for the people and stood by the side of the artistes." She said she would work for the party in strengthening the hands of Banerjee. Bratya Basu said artistes throughout the country are feeling threatened because of an undeclared emergency by the BJP. The integrity of legendary actor Nasiruddin Shah had been questioned by the BJP. The saffron leaders had asked why Shah was not leaving the country. Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Ayushman Khurana were also threatened by the BJP.

He said such a situation has never cropped up in Bengal. Many artistes in Tollywood have joined BJP and are criticising Mamata Banerjee. "No step has ever been taken against them as Banerjee believes in freedom of speech and expression," he added.

The TMC also expressed regret over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the "reprehensible treatment" meted out to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a section of audience, who raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans ahead of her speech on Netajis birth anniversary.

State minister Bratya Basu, during, said that the incident reflects the "misogynistic mindset" of certain people.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the programme, did not utter a single word condemning the behaviour of a section of audience... This shows that the BJP has no respect for Netaji and has no idea what he stood for," he claimed.