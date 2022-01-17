Noted theatre personality Shaoli Mitra no more

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the demise of renowned Bengali theatre personality and actress Shaoli Mitra. Daughter of Bengali theatre icons—Sombhu Mitra and Tripti Mitra, Shaoli died due to age-related ailments on Sunday. She was 73.



Expressing her condolences, Banerjee said Mitra was close to her. "During the Singur and Nandigram movement, she was with us. When I was the Railway minister, she worked closely with me. She was conferred with Bangabibhusan and Dinobandhu Puraskhar," Banerjee said in her condolence message.

Shaoli had a distinctive style of acting and opened a new style of acting in Nathbati Anathbath. Her clear diction attracted the audience.

Shaoli was suffering from various ailments but refused to get admitted to the hospital. She was cremated at Shiritih crematorium in the evening. As her last wish, she did not want people to place floral wreaths on her mortal remains or it be taken to any place where it would be kept for people to offer their last respect.

She made a will in this regard in 2020 and here she followed her father, who was cremated without informing anyone. She was a Sangeet Natak Academi awardee.

Her roles in dramas like 'Ha ja ba ra la' and 'Dakghar' made her immortal in Bengali theatre. She had acted in 'Jukti Takko Golpo' directed by Ritwik Ghatak.

Shaoli took an active role in the Singur and Nandigram movement. For day in and day out, she went to Singur expressing her solidarity with the farmers whose land was forcibly acquired to set up an automobile factory.

She visited the houses of the farmers and organised them to raise voices against the CPI(M). In Nandigram, she joined the movement launched by Mamata Banerjee. In Juglemahal as well, she stood by Trinamool.