Noted social worker Champaklal Doshi dies

KOLKATA: President of the Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society and SV Social Society Champaklal Doshi passed away in the city on Monday.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of Doshi. Banerjee said Doshi's work as a social worker was inspirational and prayed that his family and friends find strength during such crisis.

"Deeply Saddened by the demise of President of The Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society & SV Social Society, Shri Champak Bhai Doshi Ji. His work and efforts as an eminent social worker serve as an inspiration. May his family and friends find strength in this difficult time,"Banerjee tweeted.

Doshi was also the chairman of The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC), which was founded in 1966 with the motto

"Education for Excellence" through the Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society. He died at the age of 89.