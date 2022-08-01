Noted singer Nirmala Mishra passes away, Mamata condoles

kolkata: Noted Bengali and Odia singer Nirmala Mishra passed away at her residence in Chetla area here in the early hours of Sunday after suffering a massive heart attack, a senior doctor said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed grief over the demise of Mishra.



Condoling her death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted social media page: "The void left in the musical sky by this falling star is irreparable. May her departed soul rest in peace. Deepest condolences to her family and well-wishers. Our hearts will forever be filled with her songs."

Mishra, 81, who lent her voice to songs in several Bengali and Odia films, had been battling age-related ailments for some time. She suffered a massive heart attack around 12.05 am and was taken to the nearest nursing home, where the singer was declared dead, the doctor said. Born in 1938 in South 24-Parganas district, Mishra is a recipient of the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award, which was conferred on the singer for her lifetime contribution to Odia music. Her father Pandit Mohinimohan Mishra was a noted Kheyal singer. He moved to Chetla in South Kolkata along with his elder brother. Nirmala Mishra took training in music from him.

Her popular Bengali songs include Eamon Ekta Jhinuk', Bolo to Arshi' and Eai Banglar Mati Te', while some of her hit Odia songs are 'Nida Bhara Raati Madhu Jhara Janha' and 'Mo Mana Beena Ra Taare'. Her first playback in Odia film Shri Lokenath was released in 1960. The music was composed by Balakrushna Das. Other Odia films in which she had sung as a playback singer were Stree, Kaa, Abhinetree, Adina Megha among others. Her body was taken to Rabindra Sadan.