Kolkata: Sadhana Mukhopadhyay, a noted poet of the 1970s died in the city on September 2. She is survived by her husband and three daughters. A post-graduate of Allahabad University, her first collection of poems in Bengali Akash Kanya came out in 1960. In the 1970s six of her poetry books, namely, Dopatir Icche, Kobitar Adalat and Ramoni Golaap made her popular as a poet. Altogether she had written 10 books.