Noted journalist Soma Mukherjee passes away

KOLKATA: Soma Mukherjee, City Editor of The Statesman died of a massive heart attack on Thursday afternoon.



She was 62-year-old and is survived by her only daughter.

Condoling her death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Saddened to learn about the demise of Shoma Mukherjee. Statesman and Press Accreditation Committee member. I offer my heart felt condolences to her family members and loved ones."

Mukherjee stood second in The Statesman Rural Reporting Award in 1994 and joined The Statesman as a Reporter in 1995.

The story that brought her prize was on the illegal stone crushing units at Chuchurgeria in Birbhum. She was a hard working journalist and covered the police beat and later she looked after the administration and police beats.