Noted journalist Soma Mukherjee passes away
KOLKATA: Soma Mukherjee, City Editor of The Statesman died of a massive heart attack on Thursday afternoon.
She was 62-year-old and is survived by her only daughter.
Condoling her death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Saddened to learn about the demise of Shoma Mukherjee. Statesman and Press Accreditation Committee member. I offer my heart felt condolences to her family members and loved ones."
Mukherjee stood second in The Statesman Rural Reporting Award in 1994 and joined The Statesman as a Reporter in 1995.
The story that brought her prize was on the illegal stone crushing units at Chuchurgeria in Birbhum. She was a hard working journalist and covered the police beat and later she looked after the administration and police beats.
