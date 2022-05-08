Noted elocutionist Partha Ghosh passes away

Kolkata: Well-known elocutionist Partha Ghosh died in Kolkata on Saturday.



He was 81 years old. He lost his wife also a well known elocutionist Gouri Ghosh some months ago. He underwent surgery some months ago and was not keeping well since then. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Partha Ghosh. In her condolence message she said Ghosh will remain in the hearts of his sensitive admirers. He was the presenter-cum-announcer of All India Radio for many years. He was awarded Bangabhusan in 2018. Ghosh's mortal remains were kept at Rabindra Sadan where his admirers and acquaintances placed floral wreaths to pay their last respect. He was cremated at Keoratala crematorium in the evening. He regaled the audience with his renditions in 'Karna Kunti Sangbad' along with Gouri Ghosh, the duo had a large following across Bengal.