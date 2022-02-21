Noted composer Abhijit Bandyopadhyay passes away at 90

Kolkata: Noted music composer Abhijit Bandyopadhyay passed away in Kolkata on Monday.



He was 90 years old and was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time.

Condoling his death Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said his death will cause a void in the world of music. Great singers like Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle had sung songs composed by him.

Some of the albums incorporating songs composed by him are— 'Surjer ek nam Bibekananda', 'Antar mondire jago', 'Megher somuddure', 'Nirudessher pothik and tista amar'. A close associate of Salil Chowdhury, Bandyopadhyay was an excellent music teacher.

During the early days of Calcutta Doordarshan he used to take music classes

regularly.

He was a teacher of music at Bani Chakra, a school that gives coaching in all forms of music including vocal and instrumental.

Chowdhury used to rely heavily on Prabir Majumdar, Anal Chattopadhyay and Bandyopadhyay who were all lyricists and composers.

With Bandyopadhyay's death, the famous Salil Chowdhury era comes to an end.