Noted author and journalist Jhimli Mukherjee Pandey killed in road mishap

Kolkata: Senior Kolkata-based journalist and author Jhimli Mukherjee Pandey was killed in a tragic road accident in Jaisalmer on Wednesday morning.



Pandey, had been to Jaisalmer two days ago with her family.

Early, on Wednesday morning she along with her son, mother and driver were returning to Jodhpur when the incident took place near the war museum around 20 kilometres away from Jaisalmer her SUV collided head on with another SUV of a doctor.

While Pandey died on the spot, her son Vaibhav Pandey, mother Bulbul Mukherjee and driver Dhruvneel suffered injuries.

Owner of the other SUV identified as Prahlad who is a doctor also suffered injuries. Police rushed the injured people to a hospital in Jaisalmer from where they were referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

Pandey was a journalist for the past 24 years.

She started her journey as a journalist from the Statesman.

Since 2007, she was writing fiction and non fiction in both the English and Bengali languages. She has written eight Bengali novels and about 25 short stories for children.

This apart, she has also translated Shashi Tharoor's popular novel, The Great Indian Novel into Bengali.