Noted actors, including Neel, join Trinamool

Kolkata: Many noted actors and a producer of Tollywood joined Trinamool Congress on Saturday afternoon.



Partha Chattopadhyay, secretary general of the party handed over the party flag and welcomed them to Trinamool Congress. Actors Trina Bhattachatya, popular actor in Bengali television serials like Khikababu, Kharkuta joined TMC along with Neel Bhattacharya. Ankit Das, a well known producer joined the

party.

After joining Neel said he had seen the work that were being carried out by Mamata Banerjee-led state government and thought he should work for the party for all round development of the state.

Ankit Das said that Mamata Banerjee had looked after the technicians of Tollywood and brought them under the health insurance scheme which nobody did in the past.

Partha Chatterjee said people from different walks of life had been supporting Mamata Banerjee for her relentless fight against the natural calamity like the Amphan, pandemic and against the force that wanted to divide Bengal

in the name of religion and caste. "We will all work together for all round development of Bengal, its peace and prosperity," he said.