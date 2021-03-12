Not to vote BJP: Protesting farmers from Singhu border to campaign in state

Kolkata: A large section of farmers, who are agitating for the past 105 days against farm Laws at Singhu border, would now campaign in Bengal soon to urge people "not to vote BJP".



They would be holding campaigns with a slogan urging people "do not trust BJP, do not vote BJP".

Farmers' leader Balbir Singh Rajewal has confirmed about their programme to hold campaigns not only in Bengal but in all the poll-bound states.

With the Centre yet to accept their demand of repealing the farm Laws, the farmers are now holding campaign in these states with an intension to make people realise the "ill-effects of voting in favour of the BJP".

This comes when a group of agitating farmers from Punjab and Haryana held a rally in Kolkata against BJP. The rally ended near the headquarters of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Their leader Abhimanyu Koyal said: "Prestige of farmers' agitation is in the hand of people of Bengal. We have not come to urge people to vote in someone's favour. But to ask not to vote in

favour of BJP."