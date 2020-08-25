'Not taking out Dul Dul due to Covid pandemic'

Kolkata: Dul Dul, a religious procession commemorating the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussain, was not taken out in the city in the wake of Covid pandemic on Monday.



Every year, around 50,000 people used to participate in the procession comprising a horse decorated in a similar manner to Dul Dul (Imam Hussain's horse), a nishan

(flag), matam (grief) and drum beats. "We are not taking out Dul Dul due to Covid. We have decorated the Dul Dul and kept it at the place of worship in our house. Maintaining COVID 19 protocol, people can

come here and worship," said Akbar Zaida, convenor of the procession.

Pir Allama Abu Ibrahim Siddique of Furfura Sharif urged Muslims to observe Muharram indoor in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.