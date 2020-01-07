Not supporting Bharat bandh: Binoy Tamang

Darjeeling: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy Tamang faction) has decided to continue with its "no strike in the Hills" policy. Though they support the issues on which the anti-BJP trade unions have called the Bharat Bandh on Wednesday, the GJM, however, has not supported the bandh.



"Following the 105-day long bandh in the Hills in 2017, we had declared the Hills as a strike free zone. Standing by our principal we have decided not to support the Bharat Bandh. We would, however, like to reaffirm that we are with the trade unions and their stand against the policies of the BJP-led Central Government," stated Binoy Tamang, President, GJM.

Tamang further said that the BJP has failed miserably to formulate pro-worker policies including bringing legislation on labour codes.

"None of the issues raised by the Hill trade unions including unemployment, minimum wages and social security of the workers have been addressed by the Central Government so far" added Tamang.

The GJM will continue its democratic forms of protest against the BJP-led Central government. "However, we don't believe that bandhs will be of any help as the country is already suffering under a slumping economy" added Tamang. The Left Front trade unions have put up bandh call posters at the Chowk Bazar in Darjeeling on Tuesday.

(Image from thehindu.com)



