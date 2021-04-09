Not satisfied with activity of EC: Surya Kanta Mishra

KOLKATA: CPI(M) state Secretary Surya Kanta Mishra on Thursday said his party was not at all satisfied with the activity of the Election Commission during the three phases of elections.



The leader said if no political party attends majority in the Assembly elections, then the Left Front would neither support BJP nor Trinamool Congress to form the government. He made the statement at an event held on Thursday at Press Club here.

According to Mishra, BJP and Trinamool Congress were the two sides of the same coin. Mishra said in case of hung Assembly, BJP and Trinamool Congress would form the government jointly. "We will maintain distance from both the political parties," he said.