Not more than 50 allowed to gather at Kapil Muni temple, Mela beach

KOLKATA: Abiding by the Calcutta High Court order to follow COVID-19 protocol at Gangasagar Mela, the state government has taken steps to ensure that not more than 50 people are allowed to congregate at a time in front of Kapil Muni Mandir and at the Mela beach.



Temporary cloth changing stalls and toilets have been installed at the beach. This apart, temporary basins have also been put up at the beach for pilgrims to wash hands before and after taking dip.

"We have put up barricade and made special marking on the floor in front of the temple (Kapil Muni Mandir) to ensure physical distancing and not more than 50 pilgrims can congregate at the same time," said Dr P Ulaganathan, District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas.

At the entrance of the Mela premises, special barricade is done. The officials are keeping vigilance so that huge crowd doesn't enter the Mela premises. Just before the seashore, the barricade has been erected to ensure not more than 50 persons can enter the beach for the 'shahi snan'. "We are keeping vigilance on people to ensure that they maintain physical distance and wear mask. We have eight hours shift duration," Samiran Mondal, a civil defence volunteer at the Sagar beach.

For any help, pilgrims can call on toll free number 1800- 345- 2022. The State government is focusing on e-snan to encourage pilgrims not to go for the holy dip in the river Ganga. At least 50 counters will be set up at Sagar Island and in Kolkata from where devotees can take e-snan kit. If they cannot reach the spot, then the state government will also deliver it to their respective homes. On Tuesday, Calcutta High Court had instructed that all those visiting the Gangasagar Mela should be doubly vaccinated and test negative in an RT-PCR test, conducted 72 hours before reaching the venue. It has also asked for strict regulation of crowd to maintain physical distancing.

Meanwhile, over 2000 government buses are plying for the pilgrims. This apart, about 500 private buses are plying. About 21 jetty, 32 big vessels and 100 launch have been operating. Till Wednesday afternoon, about 15,000 Covid tests have been conducted on the pilgrims. The security measures have also been strengthened. About 20 drones and 1050 CCTVs have been installed. However, the usual crowd at the Mela had been missing this year. According to reports, about 40,000 pilgrims had turned up for the Mela. But, they had been leaving for their native places soon after taking the holy dip.