Not joined BJP: Sikha Mitra after party 'gives' her ticket

KOLKATA: In a dramatic turn of events, Sikha Mitra— wife of late Congress leader Somen Mitra—on Thursday said she had not joined BJP shortly after the saffron party announced her name as its candidate from Chowringhee Assembly constituency.



The announcement came as a shock to her, Mitra

claimed.

"I am shocked to find that my name featured on the BJP list. I have never joined BJP. Few days back, Suvendu Adhikari visited my residence. We spoke about the general development of the state, but I have not given any assurance to him,"

Mitra said.

According to Mitra, she believes in Congress ideology which is very different from the right wing principles

of the BJP.

"How can they publish my name without taking my consent?" asked Mitra.

Her son, Rohan Mitra, posted a video on social media, in which his mother said she never joined BJP.

Soumen Mitra had served as an MLA from Sealdah between 1972 and 2006. In 2011, she contested the polls on TMC ticket from Chowringhee Assembly constituency.

In 2014 after the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress suspended her for criticising the party's works although Mitra claimed that she had tendered

resignation.

Sikha had criticised the party in a function at the state Congress office on the occasion of the birthday of former Chief Minister B C Ray.

Mitra had said she was not allowed to do work in her

constituency.