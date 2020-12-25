Not invited to Visva Bharati's centenary celebrations: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday has accused BJP for "saffronising" the centenary celebrations of the foundation day of Visva Bharati in which she was not invited.



Making it clear to all that neither any invitation card was sent to her office nor she was contacted over phone inviting to be present in the programme that was virtually addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said: "They, of their own, had invited me during my visit to Bangladesh. Now they may no more like me. They hate me and that is the reason why they have not given me any invitation. It shows that it was an event only for BJP and not for the mass. It seems to be like a political programme."

Rubbishing the claim of BJP that she was invited to the event, Banerjee raised the question: "Who has invited me and when? Do I have to believe what BJP says? I have an office, where I have not received any invitation."

The Chief Minister also attacked the saffron brigade for insulting Nobel laureate Amartya Sen. "I respect him. The entire world respects him. Do you all believe that he (Amartya Sen) needs to encroach a property to stay at Shantiniketan? His family has deep rooted connection with Visva Bharati. People of Bengal will not tolerate such canards about the great personalities and those saying all these must know Bengal properly," Banerjee said urging intellectuals to build up protest against such insult to Sen.

Canards were spread about Amartya Sen since he is against ideology of BJP, Banerjee said.

Referring to another letter, the Chief Minister said that they (varsity authorities) sought an appointment with me. "But I have no time as I already have three to four pre-scheduled meeting during my visit to Bolpur where I will stay just for one and a half day from December 28," said Banerjee, who tweeted quoting Tagore that "Biswasathe Jogey Jethay Biharo, Seikhane Jog Tomar Sathe Amaro". She further stated in her tweet: "Visva Bharati University turns 100. This temple of learning was Rabindranath Tagore's greatest experiment on creating the ideal human being. We must preserve the vision and philosophy of this great visionary".

Expressing gratitude to those who have safe guarded the varsity till date, Banerjee said: "One or two persons have now come in. But, it would be wrong to consider that the rich heritage of Visva Bharati will get adversely affected as religious fanaticism has sneaked in. The reason being it bears a history of 100 long years. Keep in mind that they are here only for a few days as their days are numbered".

In reply to a question on the Prime Minister connecting Rabindranath Tagore with Gujarat in his speech, Banerjee said: "The language itself proves their political intention. But I respect people from Gujarat as well. Gandhiji is our father of the nation. Tagore is the icon of the world's culture. He is for all."