Not impossible to defeat BJP sans Cong: Abhishek

KOLKATA: Stating that time will be wasted unnecessarily if one depends on Congress, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said it wasn't impossible to defeat BJP without the support of Congress. He made the statement during an interview to a vernacular television channel.

"It (Congress) will put up fight only on the Twitter, and never put up any serious fight," he said adding "in Goa Congress got 17 seats in 2017 Assembly election and then following instruction of Digvijay Singh, the MLAs did not go to the Governor to establish its claim to form the government. Later, 14 MLAs were bought by the BJP who formed the government. People have seen this and because of Mamata Banerjee's fight to defeat BJP in 2012 Assembly election, people have kept faith in her," he said. The TMC MP further stated that Trinamool would go to the states, from where the BJP should be ousted.

On being asked to comment on the allegation raised by the Congress that there was an underlying pact between him and the BJP as he wanted to escape the clutches of ED and CBI, Abhishek said: "If this allegation was true, then I should have gone to the states where BJP is strong and not put up fight against them like Goa or Tripura." He alleged that Congress fought against the CPI(M) in Kerala and in Bengal they are working with the Left only to defeat Mamata Banerjee.