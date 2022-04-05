'Not deterred by odds, state undertook numerous dev projects in Cooch Behar'

darjeeling: Despite numerous obstacles, the West Bengal Government has stood by the public, empowering them through various welfare schemes. Women of the state are self-sufficient, economically empowered and live with heads held high, stated Gautam Deb, Mayor Siliguri, Municipal Corporation.



Deb was in Cooch Behar on Monday attending a government programme from where 12 types of welfare schemes were handed over to beneficiaries, including the widow pension.

"Owing to Covid-19, the State along with the rest of the world suffered huge economic losses. On top of that the skyrocketing price of essential commodities, fuel and LPG has thrown life out of gear for the man on the street. Despite all these odds, the State government has pumped in money in the market thereby keeping the economy stable. The government has helped the common man with the welfare schemes. It has empowered the women so that they can be self sufficient and can live with their heads held high. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is showing them the way," stated Deb.

He further states that schemes like Kanyashree and Rupashree were deterrent to child marriages and promoted a life of dignity for the girl child. For higher studies for

all students there is the Students' Credit Card by which students can take education loans with the State being the guarantor.

With an aim to ensure that girls complete their school-level studies instead of getting married early, the Chief Minister had introduced the Kanyashree scheme in 2012. A beneficiary gets an annual financial assistance of Rs 1,000 from class VII onwards to class XII under Kanyashree I (K-I) and a one-time grant (K-II) of Rs 25,000 if the beneficiary completes class XII level studies without getting married.

The K-I and K-II are supervised by the state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department.

In Cooch Behar district 6,20,000 women have been benefited by the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme and 7.2 lakh households are holders of the Swasthya Sathi card.

Lakshmir Bhandar scheme was one of the ten assurances given by the Chief Minister ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls. It was implemented within a few months after she came to power for the third consecutive term.

"The Chief Minister has a soft corner for Cooch Behar. From road connectivity to education the State government has undertaken numerous development projects in these avenues in the district," added Deb.

He stated that Cooch Behar is one of the best planned towns in the country.

"The heritage town is on the top of the development ladder," remarked Deb.