'Not calling Indians outsiders, BJP trying to break backbone of Bengal'

Bolpur: Reiterating that Visva Bharati has now been captured by "some outsiders", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has clearly stated that she calls "outsiders" to those who are now leaving no stone unturned to destruct the country's political ideology by creating riots and bulldozing the cultural heritage of the



institutions of international repute.

Banerjee hit out at BJP for its deliberate attempt "to break the backbone of Bengal's culture, heritage and even history."

In the same breath, she once again extended support to the farmers agitating at Singhu border in demand of withdrawal of the farm laws.

In reply to a question while interacting with the media outside Gitanjali Auditorium, where he held the administrative review meeting of Birbhum district, Banerjee said: "We do not call "outsiders" to the people of our country. (Being an Indian citizen) we are free to move to any part of country. But, BJP is now showing a tendency to break the backbone of Bengal's culture and heritage. It is attempting to change the history and also destroying the political ideology by creating riot…and such approaches, with vested interest of bulldozing the country's important institutions, can be only of an "outsider". Institutions of international repute including Pondicherry Ashram, Jawaharlal Nehru University and even Visva Bharati have been captured by "outsiders" those are from the rulling party (at the Centre). They should not have done this."

Stating that Bengal is the cultural capital of India, she further said: "We feel that Bengal's backbone is its people. We feel proud being a resident of Bengal that we can move

ahead collectively with people from all religion, caste and creed." She also took a dig, without naming Prime

Minister Narendra Modi, for giving speeches using teleprompter, without knowing correct facts. Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee will be holding a rally from Tourist Lodge More to Jamboni Bus Stand on Tuesday protesting against BJP's insult to Rabindranath Tagore and eminent personalities including Amartya Sen.

People from all walks of life will be attending the rally. Folk artists including bauls would be turning up in large numbers. People from Matua community would also join the rally besides the lakhs of Trinamool Congress workers.