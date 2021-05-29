Not a single Yaas-hit person should be deprived of govt's aid, says CM

KOLKATA: Undertaking an aerial survey of the massive devastation caused by Yaas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday directed the district authorities that none of the affected persons should be deprived of getting the state government's assistance for the loss they incurred due to the cyclone.



"We had given a lot (to help affected people) the last time (after super cyclone Amphan). But one or two odd cases had led to an insulting situation. So, this time not a single affected person should get deprived," Banerjee said after taking stock of the damages caused while holding a review meeting with district administrations of East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay accompanied the Chief Minister during the aerial survey and the subsequent review meetings.

Banerjee has also stressed on proper rehabilitation, rescue and restoration work in a war footing manner as the affected districts have witnessed massive destruction.

She also shared the nuances of "Duare Tran" — the camps of which will be set up in every Gram Panchayat and block – with the district authorities and direct transfer of benefit will take place between July 1 and 8 after thorough verification of applications that the affected people need to personally drop in a box at the "Duarte Tran" camps.

She held meetings at Hingalganj in North 24-Parganas, Sagar in South 24-Parganas and Digha in East Midnapore after taking aerial survey of the affected areas, including Hingalganj, Dhamakhali, Sandeshklhali Minakha, Haroa and the Sunderbans. She would also be undertaking aerial surveys of areas including Khejuri and Nandigram on Saturday.

"I have seen that the villages are still underwater. Now, you have to ensure adequate food, safe drinking water and medicine for those who are staying at cyclone shelters. There should not be complaints regarding inadequate supply of the same. Adequate number of tarpaulin should also be distributed among the people in distress," Banerjee said.

In North 24-Parganas, at least 1 lakh houses, 55 embankments, 1600 km road, 188 bridges and culverts were damaged when the cyclone hit the state. Saline water has inundated 40,000 hectare of agricultural land and 7,000 hectare water bodies causing a huge loss to pisciculture that is a primary means of livelihood in the district. In South 24-Parganas, District Magistrate P Ulaganathan informed the Chief Minister that around 144 GPs were affected and there is heavy inundation in 75 GPs.

Banerjee on Friday once again stated about the embankments getting washed away within a few months of its construction. "Use vetiver grass to check fast erosion of embankments and consult senior IAS officer PB Salim, who had first introduced the same in Nadia," she said. Ulaganathan also informed the Chief Minister that the project to plant 5 crore mangroves on 2,500 hectare is complete. The project was taken after cyclone Amphan to check erosion in the Sunderbans. Around 25 blocks in East Midnapore were affected including 12 that witnessed the maximum damage. Around 72 km embankment and 100 km of road were damaged in the district. District Magistrate Purnendu Majhi, who joined the meeting virtually for being Covid positive, informed the Chief Minister that "both relief and assessment of damage is taking place simultaneously. But there are some villages where our officers cannot enter yet due to heavy inundation." Banerjee asked Majhi to take proper care of his health.