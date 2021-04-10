Nor'wester hits state; one dead, 4 injured

Balurghat/ Kolkata: A devastating storm cut across the entire area of Kumarganj block in South Dinajpur on Thursday night, killing an elderly woman and injuring four persons, including two minors. Several other parts of North Bengal were also affected.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that there may be occasional thunderstorms in some parts of Bengal in the next 48 hours as well. According to the South Dinajpur administration, the deceased, identified as Melchho Soren (60), was inside the room when a muddy wall fell on her. The injured were Rabi Mardi (65), Bishamoni Mardi (36), Rahul Murmu (12) and Gangamoni Hembrom (3). They have been admitted to a local hospital.

The Nor'wester had hit the area at around 10.30 pm on Thursday and created havoc in areas like Bhor, Safanagar, Samjhia, Jakhirpur, Mohona and Batun. Tin-roofed and mud houses were flattened to the ground and crops were completely destroyed. Trees were uprooted in many areas and mobile phone and power services were disrupted. According to the district administration, around 1,000 trees were uprooted due to the storm, which continued for almost 10 minutes. Many people in the affected areas were rendered homeless after roofs of their huts were blown away.

Power service was disrupted in the entire area of Kumarganj after electric poles fell and high-tension overhead cables were snapped at some places.

Sources said more than 300 mud huts collapsed. Numerous trees were uprooted affecting traffic movement. Sitting Trinamool Congress MLA of Kumarganj Toraf Hussein Mondal visited the affected areas on Friday morning and spoke to the locals. He later visited the local health centre to see the injured people.

"The entire Kumarganj block has been affected by the storm. One aged tribal woman was also killed. The injured people have been admitted to the hospital. I visited the storm-hit areas and went to see the victims as well. I assured the residents full support, keeping in mind the model code of conduct imposed by the Election Commission," MLA said.

A storm coupled with thundershower lashed several parts of Malda on Thursday night disrupting normal life. Dakshinpara village of Mahadandapur area under Chanchal I in Malda was also badly hit. Numerous houses were razed to the ground. Crops were damaged. Local Panchayat functionaries have extended all help. A Nor'wester also hit the city and several other South Bengal districts last Sunday bringing some respite from the scorching summer heat.