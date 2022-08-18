North-South corridor: Metro to run about 234 services on August 19

kolkata: Metro to run 234 services instead of 288 on the occasion of Jamashtami, on Friday, August 19. Services will only be affected for the North-South corridor; the East-West metro services will remain unchanged.



The first services from Dum to Kavi Subhas will start at 6:50 am and from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar at 6:50 am. From Dum to Dakshineswar, the first train will leave at 6:55 am and from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas at 7 am.

The last service will also remain unchanged. The last train from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas will leave at 9:28 pm, while from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhas will leave at 9:40 pm.

The last train from Kavi Subhas to Dum Dum is scheduled to leave at 9:40 pm and from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar at 9:30 pm.