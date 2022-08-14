Millennium Post
North-South corridor: Metro to run 188 services on I-Day

BY Team MP13 Aug 2022 6:36 PM GMT

Kolkata: Metro Railway will run 188 services in the North-South Corridor on Independence Day instead of the 288 daily services.

They will be running 90 services in the East-West Corridor on the same day instead of 100 daily services.

However, the first and last service time from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhas, Kavi Subhas to Dakhineshwar, Dum Dum to Dhakineshwar and Dakhineshwar to Kavi Subhas will remain the same as usual.

The first and last service time for the East-West Corridor will also remain unchanged.

