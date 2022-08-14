North-South corridor: Metro to run 188 services on I-Day
Kolkata: Metro Railway will run 188 services in the North-South Corridor on Independence Day instead of the 288 daily services.
They will be running 90 services in the East-West Corridor on the same day instead of 100 daily services.
However, the first and last service time from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhas, Kavi Subhas to Dakhineshwar, Dum Dum to Dhakineshwar and Dakhineshwar to Kavi Subhas will remain the same as usual.
The first and last service time for the East-West Corridor will also remain unchanged.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Growing under dual control13 Aug 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Brimming with national pride13 Aug 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Pavail Gulati feels he is in good hands13 Aug 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Sifting stigmas13 Aug 2022 7:39 PM GMT
Tirade against tyranny13 Aug 2022 7:34 PM GMT