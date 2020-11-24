North Kolkata water supply to be affected on Saturday

Kolkata: Water supply in a number of pockets in north Kolkata will be affected with the Water Supply department of Kolkata

Municipal Corporation taking up a major repair work of a pipeline from Talah pumping station on Saturday.

Water supply will be temporarily stopped after the usual supply in the morning and will be restored on Sunday late afternoon. Sources in the Water

Supply department said that a major leakage has developed in the supply line from

Talah. "A detailed notification mentioning the areas in north Kolkata that will be affected because of this work will be brought out soon," said Firhad

Hakim, Chairman of

Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation.