North Kolkata: One hurt after portion of old building collapses

kolkata: One person was critically injured when portion of a century old building on Kailash Kaviraj Road in north Kolkata caved in on Thursday morning.



The man was taken to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where he was admitted with head injury.

The incident is the fifth of its kind in the past 10 days.

Local people said around 10am, the second floor balcony of the old and ill-maintained building collapsed.

The person who was standing on the balcony when the accident took place fell on the ground. He was taken to hospital and admitted.

In the past 10 days, portions of 5 old dilapidated buildings had caved in.

Three persons were injured when portions of an old building beside Ramrik Hospital in Bhowanipore caved in on Monday.

One person was injured after portions of an old insecure house caved in behind Surendranath College.

Senior officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's Building department said notices had been sent to the owners of around 100 very insecure buildings requesting them to vacate the premises immediately.

The officials said despite the notices, the owners or residents had refused to vacate them on the ground that they had no place to go nor do they have enough money to repair their ancestral house.

There are around 2000 old dilapidated buildings in Kolkata. Most of these structures are situated in north and south Kolkata and parts of Behala.

The civic authorities have asked the borough engineers to keep an eye on the old buildings in their areas during monsoon.