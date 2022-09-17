North Kolkata: KMC to use drones for spraying mosquito repellent

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will detect mosquito larvae using drone in north Kolkata and subsequently mosquito repellent will be sprayed through it.



Several people were rendered homeless after their huts, which were situated near Mayer Bari, caught fire in January 2021. The state government has made makeshift arrangements for them at Nibedita Udyan.

Senior civic officials said drones would be used to examine to find out whether water had accumulated on the roofs of these makeshift structures. If detected, mosquito repellent will be sprayed from the drone.

They said the house owners and management of housing complexes and apartments have been requested that empty bottles, used tea cups made of plastic and broken furniture should be removed from the roofs.

Stagnant water serves as the breeding ground for mosquitoes. The civic officials asked people suffering from fever to get their blood tested at KMC's Urban Primary Health Centres situated in every ward.

The KMC has set up 15 Dengue detection centres across the city where blood samples from 144 wards come for analysis. Special drives are being carried out in wards where people suffering from dengue are detected.

Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority ( NDITA) and New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) will launch joint drives with Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the fringe areas. NKDA has already released 3 lakh Gappi fish in the water bodies and there are plans to release three lakh more.

A joint anti-larvae drive will be launched at Mahishgoat and areas surrounding Bagjola and Kestopur canals on Tuesday. Senior officials of NDITA, NKDA and BMC will be present at the drive.