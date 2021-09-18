North Dinajpur: Youth hacked to death, 3 held

kolkata: A youth was hacked to death after his hands were chopped off at Raiganj in North Dinajpur on Friday afternoon.



The deceased youth, Arshad Ansari (30), was allegedly murdered by his neighbours over property-related dispute. Police have arrested three persons in connection to the case so far.

According to sources, Ansari, a resident of Bhatun Gopalpur area in Raigunj, a few days ago lodged a complaint at the Bhatun police outpost against his neighbours, Botua and Ramzan Ali, for allegedly trying to encroach his land. Over the issue, an altercation broke out between Ansari and the accused on several occasions earlier. After the complaint was lodged, both parties were called at the outpost.

But, before the matter could be discussed in front of the police, Botua and Ali on Friday attacked Ansari with a sword. It had been alleged that as Ansari had sought police intervention, the accused were angry over him.

On Friday, Botua and Ali allegedly stabbed Ansari with the sword and chopped off his hands.

Later, Ansari was hacked multiple times and the duo fled from the spot.

Police were informed immediately. Cops rushed to the spot and recovered Ansari's body. Sources said a few hours after the incident, cops were able to nab three persons. A murder case has been registered and a probe is going on.