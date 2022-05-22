North Dinajpur: Rally held to mark 11 yrs of TMC govt

RAIGANJ: Celebrating 11-years of the TMC-led state government, a mini-marathon and a bicycle rally were conducted by North Dinajpur district administration here on Sunday.



Around 5 am in the morning, a huge crowd of around 10,000 people from all sections of the society assembled at Raiganj Stadium. The mini-marathon and the rally started at 6 am.

Minority Affairs & Madrasah Education minister Md Ghulam Rabbani, Minister of State for Irrigation and Waterways, North Bengal Development Sabina Yasmin, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Raiganj Range) Anoop Jaiswal, District Magistrate of North Dinajpur Arvind Kumar Mina, Superintendent of Police Md Sana Akhtar, chairman of Raiganj Municipality Sandip Biswas, chairman of Islampur Municipality Kanaia Lal Agarwal, MLAs Goutam Paul, Musharraf Hussein, District Information and Cultural Officer Avijit Biswas and a group of high-ranked district administrative, police officials, public representatives, representatives from social, cultural, sports, business community and media persons were present in the programme.

The participants were given t-shirts, tiffin-packets, ORS and glucose water by the concerned district administration. Flower-bouquets and garlands were offered to the portrait of nation's one of the most influential social and religious reformers of the 19th century Ram Mohan Roy in order to pay homage to him on his 250 birth anniversary. The rally and the marathon started from Raiganj Stadium covering the areas of Jail Road, Siligurimore, Ghorimore, Bidrohimore and ended at the starting point.

Awards were provided to the winners and the certificates were handed over to all the participants by the administration. A cultural programme by the tribal and folk artistes, belonging to the district information and cultural affairs was presented.

DM Arvind Kumar Mina said: "The mini-marathon and the rally were conducted to provide an awareness message to the people of the district about the social welfare schemes and development projects that were undertaken by the present state government while celebrating its 11-years. We are happy to conduct the programme as a mammoth crowd was present to convert our effort into a successful one."