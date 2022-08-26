North Bengal's first mammography unit to come up at Siliguri District Hospital

Darjeeling: The Siliguri District Hospital is all set to get a mammography unit, the first of its kind in North Bengal. This was declared after a Rogi Kalyan Samity meeting on Thursday.



After a gap of two months the Rogi Kalyan Samity met at the PWD Inspection bungalow to review different issues, including infrastructure and facilities, pertaining to the hospital.

"A mammography unit will come up at the Siliguri hospital. It will be the first-of-its kind in North Bengal. The infrastructure for the mammography unit will come up in phases," stated Gautam Deb, Chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samity.

Mammography is a specialised medical imaging that uses a low-dose x-ray to detect breast cancer at an early stage, when it is treatable.

"An 18-bedded Coronary Care Unit is almost ready and will become operational soon," added Deb.

A new lift for patients is being installed. It will also become operational in the next few days.

"Restricted entry will be enforced at the parking lot that has been built for the doctors and staff of the hospital. We had built the parking lot for the hospital but people from outside are parking their vehicles and two wheelers in the parking lot, depriving the doctors, staff and patients of this facility," said Deb.

"Henceforth police and our internal security guards will enforce restricted access to the parking lot," added Deb.