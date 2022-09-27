North Bengal Univ V-C sent to 14-day judicial custody

KOLKATA: Subiresh Bhattacharya, vice-chancellor (V-C) of North Bengal University has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days after CBI produced him at the Special CBI court in Alipore on Monday.

On Monday Bhattacharya's lawyers appealed for his bail citing that CBI had not interrogated the V-C. Earlier, the court had instructed the CBI to call Bhattachary's lawyers for an hour at the time of interrogation. But the central agency did not do so. Pointing to the matter, Bhattachary's lawyers raised questions that either the CBI did not interrogate Bhattacharya or it violated the court's directives.

Meanwhile, the CBI lawyer claimed that Bhattacharya is not cooperating. Hearing this the magistrate asked the CBI officer that if they had interrogated him, then how come the question of no cooperation arose. Also, the magistrate apprehended that CBI may cite the same reason again if he allows Bhattacharya CBI custody. Later the NBU V-C was remanded to judicial custody after dismissing the appeal of both parties. Meanwhile, on Monday former Education minister Partha Chatterjee's son-in-law appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the SSC

scam case.