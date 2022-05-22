'North Bengal to receive heavy showers, scattered rain in South'
kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted scattered rainfall in various South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. There may be heavy rainfall in some pockets of North Bengal as well.
The MeT office said that discomfort will prevail in the city and other South Bengal districts due to high humidity levels. The weather office predicted that rains along with a strong breeze may sweep through various South Bengal districts.
"Monsoon is expected to enter Kerala within the next five days. There has been an incursion of huge moisture into Bengal from the sea. A favourable atmosphere has been created over the Bay of Bengal for Nor'wester. There may be thunderstorms in some parts of South Bengal in the next two days. Most of the districts will receive scattered rain in the next 48 hours," a weather official said.
Most of the North Bengal districts have been receiving heavy showers in the past couple of days. The intensity of rainfall will reduce in North Bengal.
Some pockets may, however, see heavy rainfall. Some of the North Bengal districts and also some pockets in South Bengal received rains on Sunday. The weather office earlier predicted that thundershowers will hit the city and various South Bengal districts in the weekend.
The city witnessed the first spell of Nor'wester of this season on the last day of April and received rainfall after a heat spell over 57 days in a row. In May, the city dwellers have so far witnessed two spells of Nor'wester.
The southwest monsoon already entered Andaman Nicobar last Monday. Rains triggered by the impact of cyclone 'Asani' in various parts of the state eventually paved the way for the monsoon as it arrived early this year. The MeT office earlier had predicted that Monsoon would enter south Andaman sea late on May 15. Monsoon may enter the mainland on May 27.
Normally, the south-west monsoon enters Andaman-Nicobar islands on May 22. After crossing Andaman Sea, the south west monsoon has been hovering over an area lying between central and south Bay of Bengal.
