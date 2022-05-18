North Bengal to receive heavy rain; scattered showers in South

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rainfall in five districts of North Bengal in the next 3-4 days while various South Bengal districts may also witness scattered rainfall.



"Various districts in South Bengal like Murshidabad, Birbhum, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan will receive scattered rainfall. There may be heavy rainfall in some pockets of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimnpong, Coochbehar and Alipurduar. There may be some rainfall in Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur. There may be strong wind around 30-40 kmph sweeping through various regions of north Bengal along with rains," a weather official said.

Weather prediction also said that some parts of Murshidabad, Birbhum, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan may receive thundershower and lightning along with strong breeze measuring around 40-50 kmph. The city's sky may remain partially cloudy in the next two days.

It may be mentioned here that the south west monsoon has already entered Andaman Nicobar on Monday. Rains triggered by the impact of cyclone 'Asani' in various parts of the state eventually paved the way for the monsoon as it is arriving early this year.

The MeT office earlier had predicted that Monsoon would enter south Andaman sea late on May 15.

Monsoon may enter the mainland on May 27. Normally, the south-west monsoon enters Andaman-Nicobar islands on May 22. Weather experts presume that Bengal will also receive monsoon rain earlier.

The Cyclone Asani had no major impact in Bengal except a few spells of rains in the coastal regions. But it has created a favourable atmosphere for the monsoon. According to statistics, monsoon arrived late over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2005, 2011, 2012. But it also arrived before time in this region in 2007, 2008 and 2010. The normal onset date for the monsoon over Kerala is June 1.