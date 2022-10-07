'North Bengal to get heavy showers till Mon, South to see scattered rain'

KOLKATA: North Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall till Monday while south Bengal districts may receive scattered rainfall in various pockets in a sporadic manner, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted.



According to the MeT office prediction there may be some sporadic rainfall in South Bengal as well on Sunday, the day of Laxmi puja.

The districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar in North Bengal will witness rainfall till October 10.

It may be mentioned here that various south Bengal districts received sporadic rainfall during Durga puja. Several parts received rainfall on the day of Ashtami while on Nabami some parts witnessed rainfall. On the day of Dashami, there had been scattered rainfall in some parts as well. The MeT office had earlier predicted that all the south Bengal districts might witness heavy rainfall on Saptami and Ashtami as a cyclonic circulation formed over north east Bay of Bengal and east central Bay of Bengal on last Saturday. Several parts of south Bengal may partially remain cloudy on Saturday, the day of Sashthi from the afternoon.

A heavy spell of rainfall lashed the city and other south Bengal districts on the day of Sashthi.

The MeT office also said that people will experience hot and sultry weather due to high humidity levels. Sky may remain partially cloudy on Sunday.

There may be light rainfall in some parts of South Bengal on the day of Laxmi Puja. South Bengal districts received nearly twice as much rainfall on September 12 than what they received between September 1-11.

According to weather office data, up to September 12, the state received 1169.5 mm rainfall on average. The rainfall deficit remained around 17 per cent. In the case of Kolkata, the rain deficit stands at around 33 per cent towards the end of last month.

It may be mentioned here that Gangetic Bengal registered around 35 per cent rain deficit in early August and the overall rainfall deficit reduced up to 20 per cent till August end.