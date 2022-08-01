'North Bengal to get heavy rains in the next four days'

kolkata: Heavy rainfall has been predicted in various North Bengal districts in the next four days while some pockets in South Bengal may receive scattered rainfall, The Regional Meteorological Center in Alipore said.



Moderate rains lashed several parts of Kolkata on Sunday afternoon. North Kolkata received maximum amount of rainfall with water-logging being reported along some stretches in the north. Accumulated water was however discharged. Several parts of North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas also received rainfall in the afternoon.

Sultry and uncomfortable weather will continue to haunt people in all the South Bengal districts due to high humidity levels. There has been scattered and sporadic rainfall in some places in south Bengal in the past 24 hours but it fails to reduce the high humidity level.

The MeT office predicted that Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar may receive heavy rainfall in the next couple of days while Coochbehar, Kalimpong, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda will receive sporadic rainfall in the next 48 hours. There may be thunderstorms in some parts of south Bengal as well. Kolkata and various other districts in south Bengal received light rainfall on Sunday. City on Sunday registered the highest temperature at 28.6 degree Celsius.

South Bengal has a rain deficit of around 46 per cent till July end while in case of north Bengal the deficit stands at 4 per cent. North Bengal districts on a number of occasions received heavy showers for a prolonged time. The MeT office predicted that the discomfort will prevail despite scattered rainfall in some pockets of South Bengal. It may be mentioned here that after two years, Kolkata registered a record deficit of rain at 59 per cent in June this year. Kolkata had recorded a rain deficit of around 68 per cent in 2019.Meanwhile, a tree fell on Eden Hospital road following rains in the city on Sunday.