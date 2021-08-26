North Bengal to get heavy rains in 48 hours: MeT

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has forecast heavy rainfall in North Bengal districts in the next 48 hours and an orange alert has been issued.



People in south Bengal will continue to experience hot and humid conditions, though in some places there may be light rainfall along with lightning.

"Most parts of south Bengal may stay dry but the north Bengal districts will receive a heavy rainfall in the next two days. A heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued to Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur. It may rain in some districts in some south Bengal districts but the sultry weather will prevail," a weather official said.

Some parts in south Bengal received a light rainfall on Wednesday. The sky remained cloudy in many parts since the afternoon. The highest temperature in the city stood at 35 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature stood at around 27.7 degree. The humidity level touched 92 percent.

The MeT office said that various other states like Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Bihar will receive a heavy to very heavy rainfall.

North Bengal districts received rainfall in throughout last week as a monsoon trough had been stretching from Daltongunj in Jharkhand to Bay of Bengal bringing more rainfall in different parts. "There may be thundershower and lightning in some districts in south. The humidity level will mostly fluctuate in south Bengal. People have already been suffering from high humidity in Kolkata and other districts. The situation will remain unchanged despite some rain," a weather official said.

Prior to the last week a monsoon trough was located over the Himalayan foothills which brought rainfall in several districts like Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar in North Bengal. Due to the impact of monsoon trough, there has been a huge incursion of moisture from the sea into the mainland.