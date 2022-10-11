North Bengal & Sikkim to receive rainfall till Wed, flash flood warning issued

Darjeeling: The sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, being lashed by heavy rain owing to strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, are likely to receive more downpour till Wednesday, the MeT department said on Monday.



The Hydromet division of IMD has issued a flash flood warning that states "moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in next 24 hours".

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall coupled with a weather warning has dealt a major blow to tourism, especially in Sikkim. Landslides causing roadblocks have thrown life out of gear. Sikkim has issued an advisory to travellers to stay away from North Sikkim for the next few days. The process of issuing permits to visit North Sikkim has been halted.

The IMD has issued a rainfall warning for the state of Sikkim and few districts of North Bengal from October 10 to October 12, "due to strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal in lower level over North Bengal and Sikkim and an upper air trough, enhancing the rainfall".

For October 11 and 12, the IMD has issued a Yellow warning (heavy rainfall from 7 to 11 cm) for North Bengal districts and Sikkim. In the past 24 hours (till 8 am on Monday) North Sikkim had received 39.9 mm; East Sikkim 76.8 mm; West Sikkim 24.4 and South Sikkim 32.4 mm of rainfall, way above normal.

National Highway 10 connecting Sikkim with the plains of West Bengal after having remained closed on Saturday, opened to traffic on Monday. However, a single lane open at 20th Mile and 14th Mile caused serpentine jams.

The roads from Singtam to Mangan and Gangtok to Mangan remained closed owing to landslides. There were landslides on the alternate road from Gangtok to Mangan via Phodong, at Saigaon and Phamtam.

"If your guests are stranded or facing problems then please take immediate action from your end and also contact the concerned authorities so that our guests can get prompt attention and aid.

TAAS is also always available to rescue and provide relief to stranded tourists," stated Sonam Norgay Lachungpa, president, Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TASS) in a message to the travel and hotel fraternity of Sikkim.

Owing to continuous rain and roadblocks in North Sikkim and keeping the safety and security of tourists and drivers in mind, the issuance of permits to North Sikkim has been halted by the government.

Due to heavy rains in Sikkim, the level of River Teesta has risen. 1829.69cumec of water has been released from the Teesta barrage in Jalpaiguri. A yellow warning has been issued by the Irrigation department from Do-Mohona to Bangladesh.