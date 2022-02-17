North Bengal receives investment proposal worth Rs 10,824 crore

Kolkata: North Bengal has received an investment proposal to the tune of Rs 10,824 crore with an employment potential of 71,000 in the next three to five years. This was revealed after an industrial meeting in Siliguri that was chaired by state Chief Secretary H. K. Dwivedi. The meeting assumes significance with the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled in April.



The investment in MSME & Textiles, Industries & Commerce will be around Rs 9093 crore, in ARD (Animal Resources Development) it will be Rs. 1500 crore and Rs 231 crore in Tourism.

According to sources, 18 industrial parks are expected to be developed in North Bengal in the next 3-5 years covering nearly 580 acres land under SAIP (Scheme for Approved Industrial Park). Investment potential in all these parks is estimated at Rs. 2210 crore with an employment opportunity to more than 31,000 people.

Besides, 7-8 industrial parks of WBSIDC are also in the pipeline. The district administration of the eight districts in North Bengal have identified 26 parcels of government land for industrial parks for which necessary administrative procedure will be initiated shortly for allotment among the eligible entrepreneurs/park developers.

Apart from industrial parks, it is estimated that an amount of Rs. 6247 crore will likely to be invested in 8 districts of North Bengal with an employment potential of close to 37,500 people.

"Under Tea Tourism and Allied Tourism Business Policy 2019, 7 proposals have been approved and 5 more are under consideration. These projects are likely to attract Rs 636 crore investment with an employment potential of over 2500 people," a senior official of the Industry department said. He added that in ARD sector, Rs 1,500 crore private investment is expected to come up in the next three years.

In Tourism sector, investment potential in private sector is about Rs. 156 crore over the next 3 years. Total 544 homestay units have been registered in all North Bengal districts generating employment to 13,600 local people. Financial support to the tune of Rs. 4.5 crore was provided to these units in the last 3 years. About 447 fresh skilling training are undergoing in 8 North Bengal districts in Agriculture, Apparel & Home Furnishing, Textile & Handloom, Handicrafts and Tourism & Hospitality under Utkarsh Bangla scheme.

Besides, five important projects are coming up in this region viz Tourist Resort at Delo, Kalimpong; Food Court, Wellness Centre, Adventure sports etc ; two Resort Recreation centres at Kalimpong and one Lake View Resort at Darjeeling. The proposed investment in these projects will be around Rs 75 crore in the next 3 years.

The state government has cleared all hurdles for expansion of Bagdogra Airport and for operationalising the Airport for Malda, Cooch Behar and Balurghat. It is expected that within a short time, all these airports will become functional. The state has also taken huge initiative in ensuring better connectivity through expansion and improvement of the National Highways.