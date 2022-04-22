North Bengal: Peafowl deaths reported

darjeeling: Peafowl (both peacock and peahen) deaths have been reported from the South Range of the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary in the Darjeeling district over the past week. Similar deaths have also been reported from the Bengal Safari Park located in Siliguri in the past few months.



In the past one week, 6 peafowl were found dead in the South Range of Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary. Similarly till date in 2022, 4 peafowl also died at the Bengal Safari Park out of

"Till now we have not come across so many deaths in such a short span of time hence we sent the carcasses to Bengal Safari Park for post mortem," stated Suratna Sherpa, DFO, Darjeeling Wildlife Division.

Viscera were sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biological Research and Training Centre, Belgachia, Kolkata. "The cause of death was diagnosed as Newcastle disease," added the DFO.