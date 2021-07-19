North Bengal Med College & Hosp to get state's largest 02 plant

DARJEELING: The largest oxygen plant of the state is all set to come up at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri.

Addressing media persons following a meeting with health officials and the district administration, Gautam Deb, Administrator, Siliguri Municipal Corporation stated: "The oxygen plant will be operational by the end of this month. The civil work has already been completed. The liquid oxygen tank will be installed

soon." An oxygen PSA will also come up at the Siliguri hospital. "Though Covid-19 positivity is not too high in Siliguri, areas like Mirik and Sukhiapokhri in the Hills still have a high positivity rate. In Siligur, markets will remain closed once a week for sanitisation work. Bharatnagar and Phuleshwari markets in Siliguri will remain closed for a week starting from Monday," added Deb.

Small cluster containment zones are also coming up in vulnerable areas in Siliguri.

"We are also strictly monitoring the wearing of masks. Along with this, both the Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling district administrations have asked tourists to furnish either vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative test report," added Deb.

The administrator further stated that the Siliguri Municipal Corporation has requested both the district administrations of Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri for vaccines as the area under the SMC comprises areas in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts.

Meanwhile, Dr. Santosh Nimbalkar, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling, stated that 266 arrests were made for violations of the Disaster Management Act in areas under the Darjeeling Police on Saturday. The number includes 122 arrests in the Darjeeling Sadar police station area and 46 under Kurseong.

About 62 fresh cases were recorded in the Darjeeling district on Saturday.