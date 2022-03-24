North Bengal dists to receive rainfall

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that some of the western districts of Bengal may witness highest temperature at 40 degree Celsius in the next couple of days while some of the North Bengal districts are expected to receive rainfall.



According to the MeT office, people in all the South Bengal districts will experience hot and uncomfortable weather conditions. Excessive heat conditions will prevail in the western parts. High humidity is all set to haunt people in South Bengal. The sky in the city and various other South Bengal districts partially remained cloudy on Wednesday. There may be light rainfall in districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri in the next 24 hours. There is no prediction of rainfall in South Bengal yet.

The city on Wednesday registered its highest temperature at around 36 degree Celsius while the lowest remained at around 26 degree — two degrees above normal. The highest temperature also remained one degree above normal. City dwellers felt discomfort due to high humidity. The highest humidity level stood at 93 percent while the lowest stood at 45 percent.

People in all the South Bengal districts have already been witnessing high humidity levels and temperature also remained on the higher side in March this year. People in South Bengal have been experiencing sweltering heat with mercury hovering around 35-36 degree Celsius. In some western districts, the temperature already touched around 38-39.

The Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Changes (IPCC) in its report said that the average temperature in South Bengal districts will go up by 1.5 degree Celsius. The city doctors have urged people not to go out in the sun unnecessarily.

People must cover their heads and faces while going out and should take 8-10 glasses of water during the day. One must avoid having cold water immediately after returning home from the sun, the doctors prescribed.